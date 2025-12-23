Twitch suspends Carter Efe’s account days after Davido livestream

Popular Nigerian streamer and content creator Carter Efe has had his Twitch account temporarily suspended for four months, just days after reaching a major milestone that propelled him to new heights in the African streaming community.

The suspension, announced by Carter Efe himself, sent shockwaves through his fanbase and the broader online entertainment scene, dampening celebrations following his recent achievements.

This came shortly after the comedian surpassed other prominent Nigerian content creators, including Shank Comics, and hosted one of the most-watched live streams on Twitch alongside Afrobeats superstar Davido, gaining 405,000 followers in the process.

Although Twitch did not specify the exact reason for the suspension, Carter Efe disclosed that the account was temporarily banned due to violations of the platform’s Terms of Service and Community Guidelines.

Following the announcement, fans flocked to his social media pages to express support, describing him as a “joy giver” and urging Twitch to reconsider its decision.

Speculation has emerged online suggesting the suspension may be linked to mass reporting over comments or antics during the livestream.