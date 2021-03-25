Twenty-four petrol, food items, other ships arrive Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said it was expecting 24 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from March 25 to April 20.

The NPA gave this information in its publication, `Shipping Position,’ a copy of which was made available to an agency reporter in Lagos on Thursday.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained bulk wheat, base oil, general cargo, frozen fish, container, soya bean, vehicles, bulk sugar and pet coal.

It noted that another eight ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk malt, container, petrol and bulk wheat.