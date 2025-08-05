TVC boss resigns one-and-half year after appointment

After a decade and two years of working with TVC Communications, the Managing Director of TVC Entertainment and host of the popular talk show “Your View”, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, has officially tendered her resignation from the media house.

Morayo’s resignation comes less than two years after she was appointed Managing Director of TVC Entertainment in December 2023.

Her decision to step down after 12 years as host of Your View is motivated by her desire to finally pursue a passion project she has long envisioned and carefully developed over time.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Edward Akintara, TVC’s Manager of PR, Corporate Communications & Marketing, Morayo’s final working day at TVC Communications will be August 29, 2025, when she will officially step down and bid farewell to colleagues and viewers.

According to the statement, “TVC Communications, owner of TVC News, TVC Entertainment, Max FM, Adaba FM, and Yanga FM, would like to confirm that Morayo Afolabi-Brown, MD of TVC Entertainment and host of our flagship all-women’s TV show Your View, has formally tendered her resignation from TVC Communications.

“Morayo’s decision to step down after 12 remarkable years as host of Your View is driven by her desire to pursue a long-held passion project that she has nurtured over time.

“We celebrate her for the incredible impact she has made, not only on Your View, but also on millions of viewers across Nigeria and beyond.

“Morayo will be dearly missed. However, the show remains strong and will continue to deliver the quality and relevance our audience has come to expect.

“We thank Morayo for her years of service, impact, and inspiration, and we wish her the very best in this new and exciting chapter. We are confident that her legacy at TVC Communications will endure, and she will always remain a cherished member of the TVC family.

“We ask that the public and media continue to accord Morayo the same respect and support she has earned over the years as she embarks on this new journey.”