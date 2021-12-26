Tutu contributions to world peace immeasurable – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as immeasurable the contribution of late Nobel laureate and anti-apartheid advocate in South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, to world peace, saying the cleric efforts helped in restoring normalcy across the world.

The Nigerian leader said that Tutu who was pronounced dead by medical experts at the age of 90 on Sunday morning was until he breathed his last a global advocate for peace and human rights activist.

While commiserating with President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africans and the global Christian body, particularly Anglican Communion, over passing Tutu, Buhari noted that the cleric contributions would resonate through generations yet unborn.

According to him, the death of the iconic teacher, human rights activist, leader of thought, scholar and philanthropist, further creates a void in a world in dire need of wisdom, integrity, courage and sound reasoning, which were qualities that the Nobel Peace Prize Winner, 1984, typified and exemplified in words and actions.

“As a South African, global citizen and renowned world leader, the President affirms that the historic role Archbishop Tutu played in the fight against apartheid, enduring physical assaults, jail terms and prolonged exile, took him beyond the pulpit to global, political relevance, and his position, under President Nelson Mandela, in heading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission provided healing and direction for his country and the world,” Buhari said in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Sunday.

Continuing, the statement added “Buhari commiserates with Leah Tutu, the spouse of the spiritual leader and lifelong partner in the struggle against injustice, corruption and inequality, the Tutu family, board and staff of Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Elders and Nobel Laureate Group, urging solace that the voice of the scholar and teacher, his published works, and inspirational quotes will resonate through generations, bringing more light and clarity to religious diversity, democracy and good governance.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of Archbishop Tutu, whose life and times sent an unforgettable message on love and forgiveness.”

