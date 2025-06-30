Tussle over national secretary seat tops PDP NEC meeting agenda

To address the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the leaders of the opposition party have started arriving the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for the 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to chart away towards returning the PDP ship back on its track.

Top among issues the leaders would be deliberating on is the face-off among members over who is authentic National Secretary of the opposition party, a tussle that has crippled the management of the PDP affairs.

The meeting scheduled for Monday was confirmed by the National Working Committee (NWC), appealing to the public to disregard earlier claim by the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, said the previous purported notice circulating on social media was false and did not originate from the party.

“The NWC states in clear terms that the said notice did not emanate from the PDP and should be disregarded.

“There is no provision whatsoever for an ‘Expanded National Caucus’ in the Constitution of the PDP or any guideline of the party.”

Arapaja cited Section 31(3) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), which affirms that the date and format of the NEC meeting, scheduled at the party’s 99th NEC session on May 27, cannot be altered by any organ, officer, or group within the party.

He disclosed that meeting is expected to receive updates from the Zoning Committee and the National Convention Organising Committee ahead of the party’s convention scheduled for August 28 to 30, 2025.

Arapaja further disclosed that the meeting is focused on the unresolved crisis surrounding the National Secretary position, which has triggered tensions within the South-East zone. Factions within the region have submitted rival nominations to the NWC, creating uncertainty over who is the legitimate occupant of the office.

“The PDP is a party built on the rule of law and internal democracy,” Arapaja said, adding that due process will be followed in resolving all pending issues.