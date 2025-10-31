Turkish football body suspends 149 referees over betting

The Turkish Football Federation, TFF, has suspended 149 match referees who have been accused of indulging in betting and match fixing.

The TFF slammed an eight to 12 month suspension term on the officials after a scrutiny was carried out on 571 professional league referees after which 152 of them were found culpable of the act following proof of them actively betting on their owned accounts.

The body, through its disciplinary committee, condemned the act, adding that further investigations are ongoing after which a proper sanctioning will be imposed.

“Refereeing is a profession of honour, and anyone who tarnishes that honour will never be involved in Turkish football,” said the TFF president, Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu, on Thursday,”

“Ten of the 22 officials which consists of seven referees and 15 assistants listed to work in the top league placed more than 10,000 bets, one of them alone staking 18,227 times,” Haciosmanoglu added.”

“42 match referees each bet on more than 1,000 football matches. The Istanbul public prosecutor’s office is investigating the matter.”