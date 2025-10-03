Turkish court orders journalist arrest over anti-government protest report

A court in Turkey has ordered the re-arrest of a female television show presenter, Ayse Barim, over accusations of aiding an anti-government protest.

Barim, who was initially arrested and later freed from the accusations, due to a complaint of a serious health issue, was once again summoned by the Istanbul court following an objection by the prosecution alleging that the show presenter incited her guests to take part in the demonstration which was aimed at the then Prime Minister of the country, Tayyip Erdogan.

The journalist, who could be sentenced to 30-years on prison for the alleged act, was said to have been detained for about 10 months after presiding over shows which criticized a plan made by the government to redevelop an iconic park in the country.

The call by the Istanbul court yesterday has generated several trenchant have from the public. A political bigwig, Burhanettin Bulut said, ”Realising Ayse Barim, who is in critical condition due to a brain aneurysm, and then re-arresting her just one day later is an attempted murder committed with the hand of the law.”

”This mindset, which disregards human life and ignores the most fundamental principles of the rule of law, is nothing other than enemy law.”

Stakeholders stated that Barim would be subjected to police investigation while in hospital.