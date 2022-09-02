Turkish club terminates Super Eagles captain’s contract

The Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has become clubless after Turkish Super Lig outfit, Fatih Karagumuruk, terminated his contract, barely one year after joining the team.

Musa, who is the most capped player for the country’s national team, had his contract terminated after three league appearances for the Turkish team.

The club announced the development on Friday in a statement released on its official website and eulogized the versatile forward for his contribution to the team.

It would be recalled that the 29-year-old player joined Fatih Karagumruk as a free agent last summer after being released from Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al Nassr, before the end of his contract.

According to the statement, “We have parted ways by mutual agreement with professional football player Ahmed Musa, who was included in our squad in the 2021-22 season.

“We would like to thank Ahmed Musa for his services to our club and wish him success in his future football career”, the club added.

Musa joined the modest side as a free agent after a short stint with four-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions Kano Pillars.

Musa had previously played for clubs such as VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow, and Leicester City in his career. He scored 15 goals in 87 matches for the Nigerian National Team.

