Turkish activist faults court on life imprisonment sentence

A Turkish activist, Osman Kavala, has faulted an Istanbul court judgement that sentenced him to life imprisonment for his involvement in the aborted coup that aimed to remove the country’s president, Recep Erdoğan, and claimed that the ruling violated legal standards.

Kavala further argued that the judgement delivered by the court on his alleged involvement in the activities leading to the coup was reflecting political pressure mounted on the judge.

He added that the only thing that would console him is the possibility that what he has gone through helps to put an end to grave judicial mistakes.

Speaking in court through a video link from prison, Kavala said that the fact that he has spent four years and six months of his life in prison was a loss that cannot be compensated.

Kavala denies being behind the protests and being funded by Soros, that the protest began as small demonstrations at a park in Istanbul which turned into a nationwide anti-government unrest.

“There have been attempts to justify the court decision with statements claiming I am supported by Soros. It is a simple fact that I did not organize the Gezi protests.”

“It is futile to link Soros or any other external actor to the fact that hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens took to the streets against antidemocratic practices with a sense of justice, demanding freedom.”

“The Gezi trial unveiled the state of the judiciary, further exposing the great danger posed to fellow citizens by manipulation of the judiciary in such terms.”

Addressing newsmen yesterday, the country’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said that the West had focused on the sentence due to its funding for and use of the human rights activist.

“Ankara understands the reactions to the sentencing of Kavala. The person they have funded and used has gone to prison.”

Two days after the verdict, the Turkish president, Recep Erdoğan, had accused the Turkish billionaire, George Soros, for sponsoring the 2013 Gezi protests.

