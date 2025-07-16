Turkey warns terrorist groups against attacking offices in Nigeria

The Government of Turkey has raised fresh concerns over the presence and ongoing activities of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) also known as Gülen in Nigeria, warning that the group poses a serious threat to both national and regional security.

The group is believed to be operating covertly across various sectors in Nigeria, often disguising its activities under the guise of humanitarian work, including education, health, and charitable initiatives.

The Turkish Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy made this known yesterday in Abuja, during a dinner hosted by the Turkish Embassy to commemorate Türkiye’s Democracy and National Unity Day.

The event, organized by the Turkish Embassy, highlighted the resilience of the Turkish people who, according to Poroy, stood united to thwart the coup and protect the democratically elected government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Speaking at the event, Poroy emphasized that members of the Gülen movement, accused of orchestrating the coup remain active in various countries and are being pursued globally.

“They are still being captured and arrested today, the presence of such an organisation poses a threat to every country in which it operates,” he said.

He noted that FETO has managed to maintain a significant foothold in Nigeria, particularly by embedding itself within the education and healthcare sectors, where it operates schools, clinics, and affiliated institutions.

“We consistently inform our Nigerian friends about the nature and dangers of this organisation, and urge them to remain vigilant and cautious,” Poroy added.

The Turkish ambassador explained that Türkiye has, through international collaboration, dismantled many of FETO’s networks abroad, taking over several of the institutions previously linked to the movement.

However, he admitted that the group’s global structure has not been completely eradicated, as FETO continues to operate covertly in some countries, maintaining influence through educational and business fronts.

“The fact that new investigations and arrests into the organisation continue to be launched demonstrates the need for this struggle to be pursued with unwavering determination,” he said.

“In several countries, including Nigeria, FETO continues to pump its operations under the presence of humanitarian aid, education, healthcare, and interfaith dialogue.

“You must not forget that behind this humanitarian appearance lies an organisation that seeks to infiltrate the political and bureaucratic institutions of host countries,” Poroy warned.

The Gulen movement, also known as Hizmet in Turkish, emerged in the late 1950s and was founded by Turkish Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen, who died while living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, United States, as a fugitive wanted by the Turkish government.