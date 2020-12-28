Turkey, UK to sign free trade deal after Brexit

Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, has disclosed that plans had been concluded by the country to sign a free trade deal with London.

He explained that the free trade deal with London would be signed on Tuesday and completed after Thursday when Britain formally leaves the European Union.

The UK Trade Ministry said on Sunday the two nations will sign a deal that replicates the existing trading terms. The trading relationship was worth 18.6 billion pounds ($25.25 billion) in 2019.

It would be recalled that Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.

The deal meant it has swerved away from a chaotic finale to a tortuous divorce that has shaken the 70-year project to forge European unity from the ruins of World War Two.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, told reporters: “It was a long and winding road. But we have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a picture of himself inside Downing Street, raising both arms in a thumbs-up gesture of triumph. “We have taken back control of our destiny,” he told reporters. “People said it was impossible, but we have taken back control.”

“We will be an independent coastal state,” he said. “We will be able to decide how and where to stimulate new jobs.”

The chief EU negotiator, Michel Barnier, was able to say for the first time in four long years: “The clock is no longer ticking.”