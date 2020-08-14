Turkey may cut UAE diplomatic ties over Israel deal

The Turkish Government has disclosed plans to suspend diplomatic relationships with United Arab Emirates (UAE) for normalizing ties with Israel.

It said that action of the Arab country to cement ties with Isreal which had rejected all appeal for negotiation and resulted in missile attacks on Palestinians occupying Gaza.

Confirming the ongoing plan to newsmen in Istanbul after the Friday prayers , the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated that they may have to downgrade relations with UAE for intensifying ties with Isreal.

According to the president, we may take steps to suspend diplomatic ties with the UAE or withdraw our ambassador from the country.

On Israel, Erdogan described the country’s recent solidarity with Egypt and Greece and steps towards Palestine unacceptable.

In signing a maritime pact last week, Athens and Cairo continued efforts to box in Ankara’s territory in the Mediterranean based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Turning to the mistreatment of ethnic Turks in Greece’s Western Thrace region, where a number of Turkish schools were recently closed, Erdogan said that the gravesites of local Turks had recently come under attack, saying “these are not positive signs at all.”

On the situation in Libya, Erdogan said a January meeting to help resolve the crisis there had fallen short, saying that almost no country which was at the Berlin conference on Libya followed its requirements or rules.

At the conference, global powers and regional actors expressed commitment to support a cease-fire, respect the arms embargo, and support the UN-facilitated political process for Libya.