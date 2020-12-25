Turkey, Israel agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, has disclosed that the country would do all within its power to strengthen its bilateral ties with Israel.

He explained that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, adding that talks at the intelligence level had been ongoing between the two countries.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Istanbul after Friday prayers, Erdogan maintained that things would have been smoothened among the duo but Israel’s policies on Palestine had been causing hitches.

According to him, Israel’s policies on Palestine were “unacceptable” and against norms that were acceptable among the committee of nations.

“We are having issues with people at the top level. If there were no issues at the top level, our ties could have been very different,” Erdogan said.

The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel’s occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.