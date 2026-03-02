33 C
Lagos
Monday, March 2, 2026
NationalWorld

Turkey, Iran suspend border crossings amid U.S-Israeli attacks

By Helen Okoli.

0
5

Turkey and Iran have taken the joint step of suspending all day-trip passenger crossings along their common border to mitigate any unforeseen risks in the volatile atmosphere currently enveloping the broader Middle Eastern landscape.

In his statement shared on X, Turkey’s Trade Minister Omer Bolat clearly indicated that “Same-day passenger crossings at all three customs gates have been mutually suspended,” while assuring the public that commercial cargo movements remain fully operational without any interruptions.

“All our units continue to perform their duties on high alert to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of Turkey’s border crossing services and trade flows,” Bolat said, highlighting the dedicated efforts to maintain smooth operations at the border facilities.

This important announcement came on Monday, concerning the specific crossings at Gürbulak in Agri, Kapköy in Van and Esendere in Hakkari, implemented as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing Israeli-US strikes on Iran.

Previous article
Lawal bans cash revenue collection in Zamfara
Next article
24-year-old man bags death sentence after killing classmate

Related Articles

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.