Turkey, Iran suspend border crossings amid U.S-Israeli attacks

Turkey and Iran have taken the joint step of suspending all day-trip passenger crossings along their common border to mitigate any unforeseen risks in the volatile atmosphere currently enveloping the broader Middle Eastern landscape.

In his statement shared on X, Turkey’s Trade Minister Omer Bolat clearly indicated that “Same-day passenger crossings at all three customs gates have been mutually suspended,” while assuring the public that commercial cargo movements remain fully operational without any interruptions.

“All our units continue to perform their duties on high alert to ensure the uninterrupted continuation of Turkey’s border crossing services and trade flows,” Bolat said, highlighting the dedicated efforts to maintain smooth operations at the border facilities.

This important announcement came on Monday, concerning the specific crossings at Gürbulak in Agri, Kapköy in Van and Esendere in Hakkari, implemented as a precautionary measure due to the ongoing Israeli-US strikes on Iran.