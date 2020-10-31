Turkey-Greece earthquake death toll hits 30

No fewer than 10 additional bodies were said to have been recovered by rescue workers in Western Turkish city of Izmir after a powerful earthquake hit the Aegean Sea, increasing the death toll to 30.

As gathered, 28 people were said to have died in coastal areas in Turkey’s west, while two teenagers, a boy, and a girl, died on the Greek island of Samos after a wall collapsed on them as a result of the quake.

Aside from the deceased statistics that were confirmed on Saturday, at least 804 people were injured in Turkey and that the area was hit by some 470 aftershocks by the earthquake that rocked both countries.

The Turkey agency, the Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD), stated that at least 20 buildings in Izmir were destroyed, authorities said, and the rescue work was taking place as hundreds of aftershocks hit the area.

It was learnt that in central Izmir, rescuers were seen to have save a mother and her four children from the structures, just as they intensified search and rescue operations across the affected locations.

The Guild gathered that the quake had forced the leaders of both countries to sheath their sword on dispute over exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean and spoke by phone hours after.

On the issue, Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said: “I just called President (Tayyip Erdogan) to offer my condolences for the tragic loss of life from the earthquake that struck both our countries. Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together”.

Erdogan, who also responded in a tweet, said: “I offer my condolences to all of Greece on behalf of myself and the Turkish people. Turkey, too, is always ready to help Greece heal its wounds. That two neighbors show solidarity in difficult times is more valuable than many things in life.”