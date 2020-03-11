Turkey forces neutralizes four PKK terrorists in Iraq

By News Desk

Turkish security forces have succeeded in neutralized atleast four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, in a bid to ensure peace returns to the country.

Turkey’s National Defense Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that the terrorists were neutralized in Hakurk region in an air-backed operation.

The ministry, in a message posted on its twitter handle, added that Turkey’s anti-terror operations will continue resolutely in the region.

Turkish authorities generally use the word “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.