Turkey emergency officials confirm Ghanaian footballer’s death

The body of Ghanaian international footballer, Christian Atsu, has been found under the rubble 12 days after a huge earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu, who celebrated his 31st birthday last month, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports he had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false after all efforts to contact him proved abortive.

The player’s manager, Murat Uzunmehmet, told newsmen on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet told DHA.

The midfielder, Atsu, spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.

Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro.

