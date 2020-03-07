Turkey deports two Germans over terror links

By News Desk

In a bid to ensure security of lives and property of Turkey citizens, the Government has deported two germans over alleged terrorism act to their home country.

In 2019, Turkish government deported over 780 foreign terrorists to their countries of origin, after investigations revealed that they constituted a threat to the country.

Interior Ministry, Suleyman Soylu, in a statement on Saturday, stressed that the government will continue to deport foreign terrorists to prevent any further attacks in Turkey.

The issue of the handling of Daesh/ISIS terrorists and their families detained in Syria – including foreign members of the terror group – has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be returned to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said several European countries resisted its efforts to send Daesh/ISIS members back to their countries, but that it will nevertheless press forward.