Turkey begins 4-day lockdown in 31 provinces after coronavirus cases spike

By News Desk

Worried by the increase in coronavirus spread, the Turkey Government has begun to enforce a four-day curfew in 31 provinces to stem the spate of COVID-19 in the country.

The curfew notice, sent in a circular by the Interior Ministry to the governors of the provinces, was ordered in the capital Ankara as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

According to the circular, bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health products and medical supplies will continue to operate.

Markets and grocery stores will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23-24 due to the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

They will be closed on April 25 and 26 and the people who work in certain job sectors will be exempted.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had disclosed earlier that the country planned to extend its curfew over the weekend in 31 provinces as part of measures against the virus.

April 23 is a public holiday commemorating the foundation of Turkey’s parliament and the country also observes National Sovereignty Day and Children’s Day every year.

For the first time, Turkey imposed a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces across the country on April 11-12 as part of measures to combat COVID-19.

The country confirmed 117 more fatalities from the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 2,376.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

There are over 2.6 million coronavirus cases worldwide with more than 182,700 deaths. More than 707,300 people have recovered, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.