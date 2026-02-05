Turaki PDP faction condemns INEC meeting with Wike camp

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with Kabiru Tanimu Turaki and backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its recent involvement in the party’s internal leadership dispute, warning that the move could worsen tensions.

The group argued that INEC’s actions undermine ongoing judicial proceedings and risk deepening divisions within the opposition party, stressing that the question of legitimate leadership remains subject to court determination.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the faction accused the electoral body of partiality, insisting it lacks authority to decide who heads the party during an unresolved legal contest.

The criticism followed a Thursday consultative session between INEC and political party representatives, in which invitations were extended to a rival PDP bloc led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, considered close to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

According to the statement, “We are aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission invited the leaders of political parties to a meeting today and extended the invitation to some former members of our party who are purporting to lead a so-called National Caretaker Committee, to represent our party, whereas there is no such provision in our constitution.”

“This action, though vexatious and capable of causing widespread breach of peace, will be met with all possible legal response… We can assure that INEC will not choose a leadership for our party.

“Consequently, we urge all our members to remain calm and hopeful that soonest the Court of Appeal will hear and determine all the cases concerning the leadership of our party.

Confident in its prospects, the group reaffirmed that Turaki’s internal renewal effort would endure, saying the movement “is steady and secure, and will ultimately surmount all these challenges, to present a stronger and more united party to Nigerians, as a credible alternative to the ruling party.”