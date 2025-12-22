Turaki faction heads to court over sealed PDP secretariat

The Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken legal action against the Inspector-General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force following the sealing of the party’s National Secretariat at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/252/2025 and filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, the PDP, alongside Turaki and Board of Trustees chairman Adolphus Wabara, is seeking an order compelling the police to immediately unseal and vacate the PDP national headquarters, as well as all other party offices across the country.

The legal action, initiated through a Motion on Notice filed by lead counsel Chris Uche (SAN), is seeking urgent reliefs, including the removal of barricades and an order restraining further interference in the party’s affairs.

In their arguments, the plaintiffs contended that the police acted without lawful authority when they sealed and occupied the party’s offices on November 18, 2025, and have remained there since.

An affidavit supporting the motion, sworn by PDP national secretary Taofik Arapaja, alleged that police officers, led by the FCT Commissioner of Police, fired over 200 tear gas canisters, sealed the secretariat on November 18, 2025, and denied access to party officials, staff, and visiting governors.

The plaintiffs argued that the police action lacked lawful authority, disrupted party activities nationwide, and violated the Nigeria Police Act 2020, urging the court to intervene in the interest of justice.

The PDP national secretariat was sealed in November following violent clashes between two rival factions of the party: one led by Kabiru Turaki and the other aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Tensions escalated after both factions scheduled meetings at the headquarters on the same day, prompting police intervention.

As a result of the closure, the Turaki-led National Working Committee was unable to hold its postponed inaugural meeting at the secretariat.

Turaki had emerged as national chairman at the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, in November.

However, the Wike-aligned faction rejected the convention, arguing that it violated existing court orders restraining the PDP from holding the exercise.

Ahead of the convention, Justices James Omotosho and Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had issued orders halting the PDP from conducting its scheduled November 15 and 16, 2025, convention.

Despite this, a High Court in Ibadan later granted an ex parte order permitting the party to proceed with the convention.