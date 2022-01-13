Tunisia reimposes two weeks COVID-19 curfew

Tunisia has reimposed a two-week night curfew and banned all gatherings for two weeks starting from Thursday to counter the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country.

The Tunisian government stated that the curfew and ban on gatherings will be in place for at least two weeks running from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and must be strictly adhered to by the citizens.

As disclosed by the government on Wednesday, they stated that the ban was necessary to enable the country to maximize policies and better ways of curbing the spread of the virus, adding that the citizens had protested against the reimposed ban.

As gathered, Tunisia imposed a curfew during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 and again for much of last year but lifted it in September as cases dropped.

The government’s perceived poor response to the pandemic, including a botched vaccine roll-out, raised the political pressure before the president dismissed parliament and seized broad powers in July in moves his critics call a coup.

Leaders of two parties that had joined the call for protests on Friday accused the government of restoring the health restrictions for political reasons.

According to the head of Attayar which had 22 of the suspended parliament’s 217 seats, Ghazi Chaouachi, said that they would protest against the ban at whatever cost, adding that it was uncalled for.

“We will be on Revolution Street to protest whatever the cost.” he said.

On his part, the leader of the smaller Joumhouri Party, Issam Chebbi, said that the measures were intended to prevent a wave of popular anger that they can only confront by citing health conditions.

