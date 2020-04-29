Report on Interest

Sanwo-Olu, wife, others test negative for coronavirus

Temitope

LASG offers amnesty to criminals, cultist, others

Olawale

LASUTH trains health workers on coronavirus management

Temitope
World

Tunisia announces date to partially reopen economy

By Olawale
TUNIS, TUNISIA - 2020/04/20: A man wearing a protective face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus walks through an alley of the souk in the Medina. The lockdown imposed to help fight the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Tunisia has been extended for the 3rd time. Tunisia has recorded a total of 884 confirmed case, 148 recovered and 38 deaths by the corona virus disease. (Photo by Jdidi Wassim/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By News Desk

Tunisia will start relaxing its coronavirus lockdown next week, reopening parts of the food and construction sectors and allowing half of government employees to return to work, it said on Wednesday.

Its lockdown, in place since March, has stopped 25,000 cases of the virus and 1,000 deaths, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Makki said on television. Tunisia, which has about 500 intensive care beds, has confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases in all.

“Tunisia has controlled the first wave of the pandemic, but we do not know about a possible second wave,” he said.

The lockdown will begin to be eased on May 4. Further easing after May 11 will include clothing shops and malls, said Lobna Jribi, the minister in charge of major projects, in the same broadcast.

Public transport will partially reopen from May 4, she said.

“The plan is we can open the economy gradually, but still control the pandemic,” Jribi said.

Tunisia’s economy is expected to shrink by 4.3% this year as a result of the crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Olawale 986 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.