Tuface, Edo lawmaker tie nut in secret wedding

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba, has reportedly tied the knot with the lawmaker representing Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawuru, in a quiet traditional wedding ceremony held in Abuja.

The secret wedding comes six months after Tuface ended his marriage with longtime partner and Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay, following unresolved marital issues.

The Nigerian superstar and Annie reportedly parted ways after 12 years of marriage, with all efforts to reconcile proving unsuccessful.

Tuface’s marriage to his new partner was confirmed through a video currently circulating on social media, which shows the couple dressed in simple traditional attire, standing beside a wedding cake in what appears to be an intimate family gathering.

The event, held at a private residence, featured modest décor, highlighting the couple’s desire for a low-profile celebration.

It will be recalled that the African Queen crooner proposed to the 31-year-old Edo lawmaker in February 2025, barely a month after his separation from Annie, whom he once described as his “Rainbow.”

Reactions to the news have been mixed, with social media users expressing both congratulations and concern.

While some fans have celebrated the union, others have questioned the timing, especially given Tuface’s recent split from Annie.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Tuface nor Natasha, who is serving under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has issued a formal statement regarding the ceremony.

However, the viral footage has continued to stir conversations across various platforms, with many awaiting confirmation or further details, including the legal status of the marriage or any plans for a civil or white wedding.