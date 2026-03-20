Tuchel drops Alexander-Arnold, Pope, Gallagher from England squad

Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo have been recalled by the England manager, Thomas Tuchel, as part of the innovative squad that will split into two for the friendlies with Uruguay and Japan.

While the due are marking their return to the national team, another senior member of the squad, Real Madrid of Spain defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been omitted by the coach for the upcoming games.

Other players dropped by the manager were Nick Pope, Luke Shaw, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ollie Watkins, Alex Scott and Ivan Toney. There could also be an argument made for the likes of Harvey Barnes, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Danny Welbeck, who have all impressed of late.

On the decision to exclude Alexander-Arnold, the German coach said: “I know it’s a tough decision for Trent as it is for Ollie Watkins and Luke Shaw. These tough decisions come from the job. It’s a sporting decision we stick with Tino Livramento, Djed Spence and Jarell Quansah who can all play at right-full back.

“It’s a decision for Dominic Solanke and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, which I don’t know in comparison with Ollie Watkins. I have a clear picture of him, I’ve seen him in tournaments, in qualifying football. I want to look at two other players to get a better picture and get a clear opinion.

“It’s a tough one, it’s a big name, a huge talent and a big career, but I know what Trent can give us and have decided to stick with the players we have.”

Tuchel named an expanded 35-man group for the final two friendlies on Friday before he names his World Cup squad, but a number of players will only feature in one match.

All of Jordan Henderson, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Morgan Rogers, Declan Rice and Anthony Gordon will join up after the game with Uruguay next Friday. A number of other players will then be released back to their clubs.

The decision has been made to keep players fresh at the end of a gruelling season, while giving Tuchel the chance to test out alternatives as he looks to finalise his group that will travel to America, Mexico and Canada this summer.

Maguire, the United centre-back, has not played for England under Tuchel but now has a real chance to stake his claim for the tournament.

Maguire has been central to United’s resurgence under Michael Carrick and could now play in his third World Cup, having been a key member of Sir Gareth Southgate’s squads.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin also returns to the squad in place of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, who despite scoring for England in the Euros semi-final in 2024, is dropped as he is struggling for form and confidence for his club. Calvert-Lewin has scored 10 goals in 27 games for Leeds this season, but has not been in an England squad since 2021.

It is a huge surprise that Trent Alexander-Arnold is not the squad, despite it containing a whopping 35 players and the fact that the former Liverpool man is now playing regularly for Real Madrid, as well as the fact that his full-back rival, Chelsea captain Reece James, is injured.

Everton’s James Garner receives his first England call-up and Newcastle full-back Lewis Hall is called up for the first time since November 2024. There are five goalkeepers in the squad, with the surprise names being Brighton’s back-up keeper Jason Steele and Manchester City’s No 2 James Trafford. Trafford’s City team-mate John Stones is also included despite not starting for City in the Premier League since October, and Phil Foden is selected despite starting on the bench for City recently.

Other players selected for the final friendlies before Tuchel names his squad for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico include Spurs striker Dominic Solanke, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah and AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori – and those to miss out include Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Tottenham’s Conor Gallagher and Newcastle’s Harvey Barnes.

Maguire faces a fight to start matches as Marc Guéhi and Ezri Konsa have been first choice under Tuchel, but Maguire could force his way in with his experience, despite not having played for his country since September 2024.

Midfielder Mainoo, meanwhile, has benefited from Carrick replacing Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford and gives Tuchel further options in the centre of the park.

Hall has a real chance to establish himself as the first-choice left-back after a fine run of form for Newcastle United. His recall does, though, mean there is no place for Luke Shaw. The Manchester United man had been hoping to make a fifth tournament appearance, but, despite enjoying one of the longest injury-free runs of his career, that now seems unlikely.

Hall’s call-up gives him a chance to challenge Nico O’Reilly and solve what has been a problem position for Tuchel.

Watkins’s omission will be hugely concerning to the Aston Villa striker, given Tuchel has picked 11 forwards.

Tuchel’s 35-man England squad