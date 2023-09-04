TUC pulls out from NLC strike on subsidy removal

Ahead of the proposed two-day industrial action by labour unions, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has decided not to join the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) during the strike against fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

It stated that rather than embark on the industrial action, TUC members would be engaging the Federal and State governments to ensure the citizens get palliatives that could easily cushion effect of the subsidy removal in the country.

TUC, meanwhile, has mandated it’s State Council to engage their respective state governors towards ensuring they get included in the committee that would determine how N5 billion allocated to their state would be spent.

This came less than 24 hours to the strike declared by President, NLC, Joe Ajaero, said the decision was taken at its NEC meeting with possibility of a “total shutdown” after 14 days.

The TUC directives to its members, was confirmed by Secretary, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Lagos State (ASCSN), Lagos State, Aladetan Abiodun, on Monday.

According to him, This is to inform all members of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Lagos State Branch that all affiliates of TUC will not be embarking on any proposed strike slated for tuesday 5th September, 2023.

“We urged all our members to go about their normal business”, he added.

