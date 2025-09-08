TUC gives FG 14-days to reverse 5% Fuel Tax

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has rejected the Federal Government’s plan to introduce a 5 per cent tax on petroleum products, describing it as an additional burden on Nigerians.

The union warned that failure to suspend the tax could trigger a total shutdown of economic activities across the country.

In a statement signed by TUC President Festus Osifo and Secretary-General Nuhu Toro on Monday, the union gave the government a 14-day ultimatum to withdraw the policy or face nationwide resistance.

The Federal Government had proposed the levy as part of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June 2025.

The measure, which traces its roots to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Act of 2007, seeks to generate funds for road infrastructure.

It is to be collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) once the Minister of Finance announces a commencement date.

While the government insists the policy is designed to raise revenue, the TUC maintains that citizens already struggling with high inflation and subsidy removal cannot bear another cost on fuel.

The union said it would mobilise workers, civil society groups, and other stakeholders if the tax is not withdrawn before the September 22 deadline.