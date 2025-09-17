Trump’s supporter’s killer risks death in US

A United State of America court has ruled that a death sentence awaits suspect, Tyler Robinson, if found guilty of murder in the killing of activist, Charlie Kirk.

At the Utah court, Robinson’s death penalty was held after the Attorney, Jeff Gray, accused him of firing a single bullet from a rooftop, fatally hitting Kirk and eventually causing his death.

Gray tendered exhibits of text messages between the accused and his roommate just minutes before the gun attack, which according to him stand as cogent evidence to prove that Robinson truly shot the deceased.

At the court on Wednesday, the Attorney presented extracts of the messages by the defendant which read, ”I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.

”I had enough of his hatred. Some hate cant be negotiated.”

With regards to the death sentence ruling, Gray, in an earlier press conference, said, ”I am filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

”I do not take this decision lightly and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime.”

Prior to his arrest and arraignment, Robinson, 22, was declared wanted for over 33 hours after which his parents persuaded him to turn himself in after seeing photos of him being the alleged killer of Kirk who was 31 years of age before death.

The defendant appeared for trial yesterday wearing a suicide prevention shock, only speaking to confirm his name after a passive sitting hearing the reading of the seven charges imposed on him.