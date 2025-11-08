Trump’s military action sparks protest across Kano metropolis

In response to United States President Donald Trump’s military action threat, Islamic groups march across the streets of Kano State protesting against the plan to attack the northern region over alleged killing of Christians in the country.

The protesters stated that the intervention of the US government is not needed to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

They took to the streets on Saturday to express their displeasure over Trump’s claims that Christians in Nigeria were being persecuted daily in the country.

During the demonstration, participants were armed with placards baring different inscriptions such as: “We condemn Trump’s threat to attack Nigeria”, “There is no Christian genocide in Nigeria” and “America wants to control our resources”

The protest came after Trump designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” citing alleged killings and persecution of Christians across the country.

He further warned that if the Nigerian government fails to address these issues, the American military might intervene to protect the affected population.

The Nigerian government has since denied the allegations, describing them as false and misleading.

Officials emphasized that the claims of a widespread Christian genocide do not reflect the reality on the ground, and they called on foreign leaders to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The protest in Kano reflects growing public frustration among local communities over what they see as foreign interference in Nigeria’s domestic affairs.

Demonstrators reiterated their stance that the country’s challenges should be handled internally, without external threats or military involvement.