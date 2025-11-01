Trump’s claim on Christians’ massacre untrue – FG

The Federal Government has dismissed the claim by United States President Donald Trump alleging a widespread massacre of Christians in Nigeria, describing the assertion as false and misleading.

The Federal Government said such claims distort the reality of the country’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and promote peaceful coexistence among all faiths.

the Nigerian government said it remains firmly committed to defending every citizen, regardless of their religious affiliation, and continues to prioritise unity, tolerance, and respect for diversity.

It also noted that those driving narratives of persecution are often influenced by “special interests” seeking to sow division and instability across the West African and Sahel regions.

The reaction came through a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

Moreover, the ministry emphasized that Nigeria’s security forces have remained resolute in confronting violent extremists and protecting innocent citizens from acts of terror.

“We mourn every victim of violent extremism and salute our armed forces who continue to fight bravely against vicious but cowardly foes,” the statement read.

“The Federal Government will continue to defend all Nigerians, irrespective of race, creed, or religion.”

However, the ministry further noted that Nigeria, like the United States, celebrates diversity as a source of national strength while reaffirming that the country upholds faith, tolerance, inclusion, and respect for international law as guiding principles of its democracy.

Reiterating Nigeria’s long-standing ties with Washington, the statement added that both nations share a mutual commitment to peace and stability.

“The U.S. has been, and we trust will continue to remain, a close ally. Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria will maintain its focus on partnerships that advance genuine freedom and democracy,” it concluded.