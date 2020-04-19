Trump working-out economic palliative package, considering reopening states

By NewsDesk, with agency report,

The United State President, Donald Trump, has disclosed his office plans to work out an economic palliative package such that would assist united state in cushioning effect hardship during coronavirus pendamic.

He said that himself and Republicans were close in getting deal with Democrats on another legislative package to help alleviate economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic and that there could be a resolution by beginning of new week.

During a briefing on Sunday at White House, Trump indicated that once his office receive consent democrat lawmakers, the nation would be close to resolving to permanent end of the virus.

Meanwhile, states’ governors including Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C., Ohio, Texas and Florida, have opened up discussion on whether or not their states should remain closed pending increased cases of Coronavirus was addressed

They warned Trump not to consider option of reopening states until United States gain control over the pandemic and that the president must not look away from test that were conducted.

However, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. have been recording increasing cases, with New Jersey reporting rise in new cases by 3,900, the most in more than two weeks. Boston and Chicago are also emerging hot spots with recent surges in cases and deaths.

Several states, including Ohio, Texas and Florida, have said they aim to reopen parts of their economies, perhaps by May 1 or even sooner. The governors of Michigan and Ohio on Sunday said they could double or triple their testing capacity if the federal government helped them acquire more swabs and reagents, chemicals needed as part of the testing process.

Trump’s guidelines to reopen the economy recommend a state record 14 days of declining case numbers before gradually lifting restrictions. Yet the Republican president appeared to encourage protesters who want the measures removed sooner with a series of Twitter posts on Friday calling for them to “LIBERATE” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, all run by Democratic governors.

The Washington State Governor, Jay Inslee, condemned plans to reopen states and that the president was encouraging people to violate state laws on self-isolating.

“These orders actually are the law of these states,” he said. “To have an American president encourage people to violate the law, I can’t remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing.”

Demonstrations to demand an end to stay-at-home measures that have pummelled the U.S. economy have erupted in a few spots in Texas, Wisconsin and the capitols of Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia. More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past month.

Trump had touted a thriving economy as the best case for his re-election in November.

On Saturday, several dozen protesters gathered in the Texas capital of Austin chanting “USA! USA!” and “Let us work!”

In Brookfield, Wisconsin, hundreds of demonstrators cheered as they lined a main road and waved American flags to protest at the extension of that state’s “safer at home” order.

The demonstrators mostly flouted the social-distancing rules and did not wear the face masks recommended by public health officials.

U.S. lawmakers are very close to an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said.

Congress established the program last month as part of a $2.3 trillion coronavirus economic relief plan, but it has already run out of money.

