Saturday, November 1, 2025
Trump threatens military action over attacks on Nigerian Christians’

US President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2025. Trump on Monday suggested that a "purge or revolution" was underway in South Korea, hours before new President Lee Jae Myung was due at the White House. He did not specify to what he was referring but said he would bring it up with Lee. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

The dust raised over attacks in northern region of Nigeria may not settle soon after the United States President, Donald Trump, threatened to send his country’s forces into Nigeria with “guns-a-blazing” if Africa’s most populous country does not stem what he described as the killing of Christians by Islamists.

He stated that he has directed the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack to stop Christians’ persecution in the country.

Trump, who stated this on Saturday hours after President Bola Tinubu faulted his claim that there was no religion tolerance in Nigeria, stressed that everyone must be allowed to live and worship freely.

In an explosive post on his Truth Social platform, the Republican leader, who had campaigned unsuccessfully for the Nobel Peace Prize, stated this barely 24 hours after warning that Christianity was “facing an existential threat in Nigeria.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he said.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians,” he added.

He ended his post with “WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

Nigeria is embroiled in numerous conflicts that experts say have killed both Christians and Muslims without distinction.

Trump on Friday posted, without evidence, that “thousands of Christians are being killed (and) Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

Claims of Christian persecution have also been pushed by some in Nigeria, where ethnic, religious and regional divisions have flared with deadly consequences in the past and still shape the country’s modern politics.

Nigeria is almost evenly divided between a Muslim-majority north and a largely Christian south.

