Trump terminates Harvard programme for foreign students

United States President Donald Trump’s administration has revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students after the elite institution failed to meet the administration’s demands.

The administration notified Harvard of the decision after days of back-and-forth over the legality of an expansive records request issued as part of a Department of Homeland Security investigation.

Harvard had refused to provide information that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had previously demanded regarding certain foreign student visa holders attending the university.

Noem, who directed the department to terminate the institution’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification, accused the university of “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.”

“Harvard can no longer enroll foreign students, and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” Noem said in a statement on Thursday.

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments,” she added.

Reacting to the development, Harvard swiftly condemned the move as “unlawful,” stating it is “fully committed to maintaining its ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University—and this nation—immeasurably.”

“The government’s action is unlawful. This retaliatory move threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission,” university spokesperson Jason Newton said.

Newton added that the university is “fully committed” to educating foreign students and is working on guidance for those affected.

According to university data, Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in the 2024–2025 academic year, comprising 27% of its total student body.

Trump, a Republican, has launched an aggressive effort to overhaul private colleges and universities across the United States, accusing them of promoting anti-American, Marxist, and “radical left” ideologies. He has been especially critical of Harvard for appointing prominent Democrats to teaching and leadership positions.