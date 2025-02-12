Trump, Putin agree on Ukraine ceasefire negotiations

United States President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have agreed to begin negotiations on ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Both leaders have reached an understanding to work together towards winding down the escalating war and restoring stability to the region.

According to President Trump, who disclosed the development on Wednesday, the terms were discussed during a phone call with President Putin. Trump added that he will contact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to inform him of the conversation.

“We each talked about the strengths of our respective nations and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together,” Trump said. “But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the bloodshed and millions of deaths taking place in the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

The Republican president has long promised to quickly end the war in Ukraine, although he has not specified how he plans to achieve this goal.

The conflict in Ukraine has been ongoing since 2022, resulting in thousands of deaths and widespread displacement.

The international community has been calling for a peaceful resolution to the crisis, and the agreement between Trump and Putin is being seen as a potential breakthrough.

However, many questions remain about the details of the agreement and the prospects for a lasting peace.

The latest development comes on the heels of a prisoner swap between the United States and Russia, in which American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, from Pennsylvania, was released after more than three years of detention on drug charges.

As part of the swap, Alexander Vinnik, a convicted Russian criminal, is being freed.