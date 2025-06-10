Trump promises newborn $1,000 investment accounts

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a new policy proposal to support American children, an investment account of $1,000 for every child born between 2025 and 2028.

The initiative, called “Trump Accounts”, will be given to every U.S. citizen born after December 31, 2024, and before January 1, 2029.

The programme was initially named “MAGA Accounts”, but Republicans reportedly changed the name to “Trump Accounts” before the bill passed the House of Representatives last month.

Under the plan, the government would deposit $1,000 into each account, which would be invested in a stock market index fund and managed by the child’s legal guardians.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump said the accounts would give children “a strong start in life at absolutely no cost to the American taxpayer.” He added, “It’s going to have a huge impact.”

Describing it as a “pro-family initiative,” Trump urged senators to back the legislation. “It will help millions of American families take advantage of our strong economy and give the next generation a head start in life, especially if the markets perform well,” he said.

Families, friends, employers, or others can also add money to the accounts over time. When the child turns 18, they can withdraw some funds for education, job training, or buying a first home. Full access to the account would be available at age 30.

The Trump Accounts would be funded by private companies. Business leaders from Dell, Uber, Altimeter Capital, ARM Corp, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Robinhood, and Goldman Sachs were present at the announcement.

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, said his company would match the government’s contribution for every child born to a Dell employee. “This is an investment in our people, their families, and America’s future. We believe opportunity should begin at birth,” he said.

However, Democrats have criticized the bill, saying it would remove millions from Medicaid and increase the federal deficit by billions of dollars. Some Republican senators, especially those from rural states, have also raised concerns over the potential Medicaid cuts.

The Senate can still make changes to the bill. If amended, it must return to the House for approval before going to the president for final signing.

Meanwhile, Trump has expressed hope that the bill will reach his desk by July 4.