Trump promises 100 executive orders 24hrs after assuming office

As Americans prepares for the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump has promised to sign 100 executive orders on his first day in the White House.

The president-elect also vowed to repeal every “radical and foolish” executive order issued by the Joe Biden administration, marking a significant shift in policy.

“We’re going to give them the best first day, the biggest first week, and the most extraordinary first 100 days of any presidency in American history,” Trump said.

“It closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity, and pride.”

During his speech at an inauguration rally with his supporters yesterday, Trump promised to tackle illegal immigration, pardon Capitol rioters, and offer a reprieve for TikTok, which suffered a brief ban in the country.

The Republican promised to act unilaterally on a wide array of issues, using his presidential powers to launch mass deportation operations, slash environmental regulations and end diversity programmes.

He is also expected to address immigration, but experts say his promise to deport millions of undocumented migrants will face enormous logistical hurdles , and potentially cost tens or hundreds of billions of dollars.

Donald Trump will become the 47th President of the United States on Monday, marking an astonishing return to the White House for the businessman and former reality TV star.

Today’s inauguration comes after a tumultuous four years out of office, which saw assassination attempts and several serious legal cases against the 78-year-old.

The president-elect will be sworn in at the US Capitol Rotunda buildings, rather than outdoors, due to the cold weather in Washington DC – a first in 40 years.

Meanwhile, US security agencies have said they are not anticipating any major disruptions or protests on inauguration day, but they are operating in a “heightened threat environment” due to the New Year’s terror attack in New Orleans.