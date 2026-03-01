Trump predicts more Americans deaths as Iran war escalates

United States President Donald Trump has warned there will likely be more deaths in the battle against Iran after three US service members were killed and five seriously wounded in the first days of Operation Epic Fury.

While mourning the deaths of the service members in a video posted on his Truth Social, the Republican president vowed to avenge the deaths of the Americans.

The U.S president said the US-Israeli joint operation hit hundreds of targets across Iran, with combat operations slated to continue until all of the US’ objectives are met.

“Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends, that’s the way it is. But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization,” he said.

“Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives,” Trump added.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike Saturday, leading to an onslaught of Iranian revenge strikes against Israel and countries in the Middle East.

Trump said 48 Iranian leaders had been killed and nine Iranian warships destroyed so far in a conflict that he said could last for four weeks.