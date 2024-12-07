Trump kicks against US interference in Syrian conflict

President-elect, Donald Trump, has expressed opposition to United States (U.S) involvement in the ongoing conflict in Syria, asserting that the crisis is not America’s fight.

The remarks came as Syrian rebel forces reportedly advance towards Damascus, intensifying the conflict in the region.

In a statement released on his official social media handle on Saturday shortly before arriving at the Élysée Palace to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump said: “Syria is a mess, but it is not our friend and the United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved!”

Trump’s visit to Paris, where world leaders gathered to mark the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, provided an early opportunity for the president-elect to engage on the international stage.

Among the attendees was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is expected to meet Trump.

Trump also commented on Russia’s role in Syria, suggesting that the country is struggling to maintain its presence.

“Russia, having lost over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years. But now they are, like possibly Assad himself, being forced out, and it may actually be the best thing that can happen to them,” he said.

The president-elect has repeatedly pledged to prioritise resolving other global conflicts, including those in Ukraine and Gaza, asserting during his campaign that he could bring both to a swift conclusion.