Trump issues 10days ultimatum to Iran over Hormuz Strait

United States President Donald Trump has announced a new 10-day extension of his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its energy infrastructure, following Tehran’s rejection of his 15-point proposal to end the war with Israel.

The latest warning was part of a series of remarks made by the US president in Washington, where he also criticised NATO allies, described Iran as producing “great negotiators” but “lousy fighters,” and reiterated his claim that the conflict he initiated last month had already been won.

“As per the Iranian government’s request, let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of energy plant destruction by 10 days, to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the fake news media and others, they are going very well,” he added.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said Iran now has an opportunity to change course.

“They now have the chance to permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions and join a new path forward. We’ll see if they want to do it. If they don’t, we’re their worst nightmare,” he said.

Trump also claimed that Tehran had allowed 10 oil tankers, including some Pakistan-flagged vessels, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture amid ongoing negotiations.

Earlier, the US president had urged Iranian leaders to negotiate an end to the nearly month-long conflict or face further targeted strikes against senior officials, as military operations by the United States and Israel intensify.

The warning came as Israel announced it had “eliminated” the Revolutionary Guards’ naval commander, Alireza Tangsiri, along with several senior officers in a strike on the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

Heavy airstrikes by US or Israeli forces were also reported around Isfahan, home to a major Iranian airbase and key military installations, including one of the nuclear facilities targeted during the 12-day war in June.

Iran has strongly denied claims that it is “begging to make a deal,” as asserted by Trump, and has continued retaliatory strikes across parts of the Middle East.

Since the conflict began with an Israeli airstrike that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, dozens of senior Iranian military and security officials have been killed in strikes attributed to the US and Israel. Among them is Ali Larijani, a veteran political figure and former head of Iran’s national security council.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father as supreme leader, is also believed to have been injured, possibly severely, in the same attack.