Trump imposes 100% tariff on Nigerian movies, others

The United States President, Donald Trump, has imposed a 100 percent tariff on Nigerian films and other foreign-made movies imported into the country, saying the directive aims to protect a business that America already dominates.

Although Trump did not specify when or how the tariff would be enacted, the move, according to him, is intended to reclaim movie production that has “been stolen” from Hollywood and the U.S.

The Republican president, who announced the measure on his Truth Social platform, accused foreign governments of offering tax breaks and subsidies that lure American filmmakers abroad.

He said the tariff was necessary to safeguard U.S. jobs, preserve cultural sovereignty, and boost domestic movie production.

The directive, issued on Monday, instructs the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Trade Representative to immediately begin work on enforcement.

However, questions remain over how the tariff will apply to films, which are often produced through multinational partnerships and distributed digitally across borders.

Analysts warn that the move could disrupt international filmmaking, increase production costs, and spark retaliatory trade measures.

The Nigerian movie industry, popularly known as Nollywood, along with film hubs in India, Canada, and the U.K., is expected to be hit hard by the policy.

Critics also fear the tariffs could inflate ticket prices in the U.S. and reduce the availability of foreign films in American cinemas.

The decision may face legal hurdles, as Trump’s earlier tariff actions are already under review by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is considering whether a president can impose such sweeping trade restrictions using emergency powers. A ruling against Trump could jeopardize the new policy.

Despite concerns, the Republican president insisted the tariffs would revive Hollywood.

“We are going to bring movie production back to America, where it belongs,” he said.

Foreign governments and film industries are expected to respond in the coming weeks, with fears growing that the tariffs could ignite a cultural and trade showdown.