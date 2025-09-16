Trump files $15bn defamation suit against New York Times

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion case suit against American media company, New York Times, over alleged animosity and malicious articles aimed at his administration.

Trump, in an 85-page complaint suit presented at the US district Court for Florida’s Middle District, expressed disgruntlement against the medium and its reporters alleging falsehoods and antagonizing articles in an attempt to bring disrepute to his government.

The suit cited an article published by the publication firm between September and October in the year 2024 alongside a book written by the medium’s reporters, Russ Buenttner and Susanne Craig, claiming that it deactivated from its typical journalistic patterns by not giving him sufficient time to respond before publishing.

Extracts from the suit dated Monday also read, ”The book and articles are part of a decade-long pattern by the New York Times of intentional and malicious defamation against President Trump.

”The Times has become a leading and unapologetic purveyor of falsehoods against President Trump on the legacy media landscape. Put bluntly, Defendants baselessly hate President Trump in a deranged way.”

The suit also asked the court to grant compensatory damages $15 billion and additional punitive damages to be determined upon trial.

The New York Times has made no comment on the suit.