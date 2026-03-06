Trump compares Messi to Pelé during White House ceremony

United States President Donald Trump praised Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates at a White House ceremony Thursday, comparing the Argentinian superstar to Brazilian legend Pelé and asking those in attendance who they considered the greater player.

Messi, who joined Inter Miami in mid‑2023, was at the White House as part of the team’s visit to celebrate winning the 2025 MLS Cup, a title they secured by defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps in December, after which he was named the league’s MVP for the second consecutive season.

During the event, Trump recounted watching Pelé play for the New York Cosmos in the 1970s and then looked to Messi, saying, “You may be better than Pelé,” before posing the question to the crowd.

The Republican president also spoke about the team’s success and Messi’s decision to play in the United States, though he touched on political topics at times during his remarks.

“You could have gone anywhere in the world. You could have chosen any team in the world, and you chose to go to Miami. I don’t blame you. The weather’s extremely good. Do you go to Doral? You go to Doral and play golf?” Trump said, referencing a golf course he owns. “I just want to thank you for bringing us all on this ride, because you are hot and talented and a great person.”

He further highlighted various contributions from Miami’s successful season, including those of Messi, Luis Suarez’s performance during the Club World Cup, young forward Tadeo Allende’s playoff scoring streak, while lauding goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and playmaker Rodrigo de Paul.



Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said his team has “changed the culture of football in the United States of America forever.”

“We can play with the big boys, we can play with the heavyweights. Our league can be one of the top leagues in the world,” Mas said.

“And it is this ability to dream, to persevere, to have no obstacles ahead of us, that we will continue to be successful. And hopefully, Mr. President, this is not our only visit here celebrating an MLS Cup championship,” he added.

During the ceremony, Messi presented President Trump with a bejeweled pink soccer ball, while Inter Miami co‑owner Jorge Mas gifted a custom pink jersey and a limited‑edition watch.



The event marked Messi’s first visit to the White House. The record eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had been invited to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Joe Biden in January 2025 but was unable to attend.

Longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo previously attended a black-tie dinner at the White House in November, coinciding with Trump’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in the Oval Office.

Messi’s visit means Trump has now met both players widely regarded as the greatest of their generation, ahead of this summer’s World Cup, which the United States is co‑hosting with Canada and Mexico.

As the event concluded, Trump invited the Inter Miami team to the Oval Office, calling it the “center of the world … especially now.”