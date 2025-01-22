Trump bans refugee migration into U.S

Refugees and asylum seekers may have to start considering other nations after president Donald trump bans issuance of visa to refugees from war torn countries and other troubled zones

The move, halted by the State Department (SD) as part of Trump’s 100 executive orders signed days after assuming office is expected to have far-reaching consequences for those seeking refuge in the United States.

According to reports, the SD officials have been instructed to stop all refugee referral processes overseas and paused the former President Joe Biden administration programme allowing private US citizens to sponsor refugees.

The decision is likely to affect thousands of people who have already begun the process of seeking asylum in the US, as well as those who are still waiting to have their applications processed.

However, this declaration on Wednesday doesn’t currently affect Special Immigrant Visa holders, who’ve assisted US military forces, the guidance states.

This memo which takes effect from January 27, came after the President signed an executive order suspending the US’s Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), saying America “lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans”.

Trump’s decision has drawn critics arguing that the move is a thinly veiled attempt to restrict immigration and punish vulnerable populations with an American cleric urging the president to withdraw his policies targeted against foreigners.

Reacting to this, Democratic senator Jeanne Shaheen, who sits in the foreign relations committee, says the US “is turning its back on those in need”.

Shaheen said she was alarmed by Trump’s move, describing acceptance of refugees fleeing violence and persecution as “a core American value”, adding “By issuing this order, our country is turning its back on those in need”.

In a statement, the lawmaker highlighted reports that as many as 1,660 Afghan refugees, “who risked their lives to assist with the US mission in Afghanistan” and were already cleared to resettle in America, had their flights canceled.

“For years I have advocated for the United States to uphold its commitment to our Afghan allies and partners, and I urge the administration to reconsider this decision,” she said.