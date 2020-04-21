Trump bans immigration into US over coronavirus

By Temitope Akintoye,

The American President, Donald Trump, has ordered the indefinite suspension of immigration into the United States, saying that the move would protect the few remaining jobs in the country for Americans.

He said that due to the harsh economic realities caused by advent of the global coronavirus pandemic in the country, and the resultant reduction in available jobs, it was pertinent that his administration saves as much employment as possible for Americans and not for incoming immigrants from other countries.

Trump, through a post released via his Twitter page on Tuesday, stated that he would legislate the move by signing an executive order closing America’s borders to persons from other countries and that the order would take immediate effect in the nation.

Though the president did not disclose how long the suspension was going to be in effect, he said that the immigration ban was a temporary measure aimed at securing the jobs of Americans due to fall out of the deadly coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”