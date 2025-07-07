Trump announces 10% tariffs on Nigeria, BRICS nations

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose new tariff on imports from Nigeria and other countries which side with the policies of the Brics alliance that go against his country’s interest.

Trump said the US would impose an additional 10% tariff on any country aligning themselves with what he described as Anti-American policies of BRICS” though it was not immediately clear which policies he was referring to.

In a statement issued on his Truth social account the two-time American president disclosed that tariff letters would be sent out to scores of countries from Monday, ahead of a key deadline.

“Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy,” Trump wrote on social media.

The US had set a 9 July deadline for countries to agree a trade deal, but US officials now say tariffs will begin on 1 August.

Trump said he would send letters to countries telling them what the tariff rate will be if an agreement is not reached.

The 10% surcharge would come on top of other proposed tariffs ranging from 10% to 50%, depending on each country’s trade relationship with the United States.

Trump’s proposed tariffs are part of a broader strategy aimed at discouraging countries from drifting away from U.S. economic and political influence.

The announcement coincides with the ongoing BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, where member countries are pushing for more independence from Western-led financial systems and advocating for global governance reforms.

Nigeria, which officially joined BRICS as a partner in January 2025, has backed several of the group’s policy directions, including the use of local currencies in trade and the establishment of development-focused financial institutions.

Economists warn that the tariffs could negatively impact Nigeria’s export sectors, particularly agriculture and manufacturing, and could place strain on trade relations between Washington and Abuja.

While Nigerian government is yet to issue an official response to this, the U.S president’s statement has drawn criticism from BRICS leaders, who have condemned the move as protectionist and in violation of international trade rules.

BRICS member states, meanwhile have reiterated their opposition to unilateral trade actions, accusing the U.S. of using tariffs as a tool of economic intimidation.

As tensions between the U.S. and BRICS intensify, the coming weeks are expected to be crucial in shaping the future of global trade relations and Nigeria’s strategic alliances.