Updated: Truck kills five schoolchildren, injures others in Lagos

Atleast five schoolchildren were reported to have died when a truck skied off the road and crushed them to death around Ojodu Berger axis of Lagos State.

As gathered, some of the victims were said to be students of Ojodu Grammar School and Babs Fafunwa Millennium secondary school in Ojodu-Berger.

It was learnt that the truck on Tuesday at about 4pm experienced brake failure while the driver was trying to evade impoundment from law enforcement officers in the state.

The Guild gathered that the driver, after the accident, ran to the palace of the community monarch to avoid being lynched to death by the angry mob.

After the tragedy occurred a few meters away from the Nigerian Police station in Ojodu, angry mobs were reported to have gone after the law enforcement agency to express their anger over their actions.

A student, who chose to speak anonymously, said that the death toll was about 10, saying I saw bodies already mutilated and I cannot look further again because I was scared.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said that personnel of the force were already deployed to the scene to maintain law and order.

Ajisebutu further said that the driver of the truck has been arrested after crushing the schoolchildren from different schools to death in the state.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that investigations have commenced into the accident, basically to ascertain what transpired before the tragedy.

