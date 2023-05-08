Truck driver punches wife into coma over TV remote in Ondo

Report on Interest
A 56-year-old truck driver, Moses Olapade, has been reported to have punched his wife, Tinuke, into a coma during an argument between the couple over who should be in possession of the family’s television remote.

It was learnt that the first blow from Olapade, a former boxer, sent Tinuke, who had stood to challenge her husband, into coma.

The incident was said to have occurred at their residence located at Oke-Aro Community in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, where the couple had been residing over the years.

Eyewitnesses narrated that Olopade returned home, from a journey on a fateful day and wanted to watch a programme on the television but the failure of his wife to give him the remote to tune in to his preferred channel caused the argument and later free-for-all.

The source said it was the screaming of the children that attracted the neighbours to the scene. They quickly rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where she was resuscitated.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, however, said she was yet to be briefed on the matter.

The PPRO stated,” I have called the DPO of the Area ( B Division Police Station), but he said the matter was not reported at the police station.”

