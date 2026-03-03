Truck driver dies in Cross River auto crash

A truck driver has died, and several others were injured in a road crash on the deteriorating Calabar–Itu Federal Highway.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, involved two articulated vehicles that collided head-on. One of the drivers was confirmed dead at the scene.

Eyewitnesses attributed the crash to the deteriorating state of the highway, which has been undergoing prolonged rehabilitation. They said deep gullies, failed portions and uneven surfaces along the stretch have continued to pose serious risks to motorists.

An eyewitness, Samuel Otu, said neither truck appeared to be speeding prior to the collision.

According to him, one of the vehicles was transporting stones, while the other was laden with jerrycans of palm oil.

“The truck carrying stones swerved while navigating a bad portion of the road and rammed into the oncoming truck conveying palm oil,” he said. “The impact crushed the front of the palm oil truck and killed the driver instantly.”

Otu stated that the collision left the palm oil truck extensively damaged, obstructing traffic and causing a temporary gridlock along the busy corridor linking Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

Another eyewitness, Odudu David who was returning from Akwa Ibom State to Calabar, expressed sadness over the situation, saying government should intensify efforts to complete the highway project to avert further damages on humanity and economic growth of the state.

“My brother, what I sad as I was coming back from Akwa Ibom to Calabar. I felt so bad to witness this scene. Government need to help out. Government should put more efforts to repair this road to avoid further damages. I feel so pained. People are dying everyday, yet no one is saying anything. The driver that carry the stone truck died at the spot. The truck driver died and other sustained injuries. It was a very scary scene. I feel so sad”, he said.

When contacted, The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Cross River State, Innocent Tommy Etuk, confirmed the incident, noting that officers were immediately deployed to the scene to evacuate the victim’s remains and remove the wreckage to ease traffic flow.

“I sympathise with the family of the deceased. Our personnel have been directed to clear the obstruction promptly to restore normal movement on the highway.”

The Calabar–Itu Federal Highway remains a critical federal artery connecting Cross River and Akwa Ibom states but has become notorious for its worsening condition and recurring accidents, prompting fresh calls for expedited rehabilitation and improved safety measures.