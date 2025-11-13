Truck driver crushes motor boy in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has arrested a truck driver after he allegedly crushed his motor boy to death at the Ogolonto Traffic Light Intersection, inward Ikorodu Roundabout, in Lagos.

It was gathered that the deceased motor boy had alighted from the moving, loaded truck to assist the driver in stabilizing the vehicle by placing a wooden plank beneath its tyres, as the truck’s braking system was reportedly faulty.

In the process, the motor boy slipped and fell beneath the rear tyres, which ran over him, leading to his tragic death.

The agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed on Thursday that the driver was arrested by officers attached to the Special Night Gang Patrol Team.



“The ghastly incident occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. when LASTMA’s vigilant night-duty personnel, who were on a routine patrol for traffic regulation and monitoring within the Ikorodu corridor, swiftly intervened upon witnessing the horrific scene,” he said.

“Displaying exceptional promptness and professionalism, LASTMA officers immediately cordoned off the accident scene to prevent further chaos and ensure the safety of other road users. Operatives of the Ipakodo Police Division were swiftly contacted and arrived at the scene to take over the case,” the director added.

According to Taofiq, the arrested truck driver has been handed over to the police for further interrogation and investigation, while the remains of the deceased were conveyed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for deposition.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Decrying the preventable nature of the tragedy, Bakare-Oki strongly urged truck drivers and commercial transport operators to conduct regular mechanical inspections of their vehicles, particularly their braking systems, before embarking on any journey.

He stressed that mechanical negligence and poor vehicle maintenance pose serious risks not only to the operators themselves but also to the lives of innocent road users.

The General Manager further reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to promoting road safety, discipline, and orderliness across all highways in the state through sustained enforcement, proactive public enlightenment, and strategic collaboration with security and safety agencies.