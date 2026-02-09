Truck driver crushes cyclist in Lagos

An unidentified cyclist has been confirmed dead by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) after being crushed by a DAF articulated truck beneath the LASUTH Bridge at the traffic signal corridor along Airport Road, Ikeja.

As gathered, the incident occurred as both the cyclist and the heavy-duty truck, approaching from the Maryland axis, attempted to navigate the roundabout beneath the bridge simultaneously.

The cyclist, unable to maintain a safe distance during the dangerous convergence, was quickly crushed by the truck and died at the scene.

It was learnt that LASTMA apprehended the truck driver and handed him over to security personnel from the Ikeja Police Division for thorough investigation and prosecution in accordance with existing laws.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, confirmed the accident, describing it as a consequence of traffic law infractions.

In a statement released by LASTMA spokesperson Taofiq Adebayo on Monday, Giwa expressed deep sorrow over the needless loss of life and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying that God grants them the fortitude and comfort to endure their grief.

Giwa also used the incident to caution cyclists and commercial motorbike riders, urging them to exercise heightened vigilance and prioritize personal safety while navigating Lagos roads. He emphasized that cyclists must strictly adhere to traffic regulations and avoid expressways, highways, and other major arterial routes where the risk of accidents is significantly higher.

“The Lagos State Government has consistently implemented public sensitization initiatives, including jingles and documentary campaigns, to educate cyclists and other vulnerable road users on the importance of restricting movements to inner roads, away from highways and high-risk corridors. This safety directive also applies to skateboard users and other non-motorized conveyances,” Giwa stated.

The Lagos State Government, through LASTMA, reaffirmed its commitment to rigorous road safety enforcement, continuous public enlightenment, and the protection of all road users. Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians are urged to comply strictly with traffic laws to prevent avoidable tragedies.